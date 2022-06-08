Contact Us
Breaking News: Troy City Council Member Admits To Casting Ballots In Others' Names
Schenectady Man Sentenced For Sexually Exploiting 5-Year-Old Child

Michael Mashburn
Sentencing
Sentencing Photo Credit: Pexels/EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA

A Capital District man will spend the next two decades in federal prison for sexually exploiting a young child.

Schenectady resident Ronald Horton, age 24, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars Wednesday, June 8, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the North District.

He had previously pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a 5-year-old child.

Prosecutors said he admitted to recording multiple videos showing him sexually abusing the child and then uploaded the videos to an online blog.

Once he’s released, Horton will have to complete 15 years of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative led by the US Attorney’s Office that works with local, state, and federal police to apprehend individuals accused of exploiting and abusing children online. 

