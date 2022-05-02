Contact Us
Schenectady Man Sentenced After Admitting To Selling Meth

Michael Mashburn
Methamphetamine
Methamphetamine Photo Credit: US Department of Justice

A Capital District man will spend more than six years in federal prison after admitting to selling methamphetamine.

James King, age 33, of Schenectady, was sentenced to 78 months behind bars Thursday, April 28, after pleading guilty to possessing and intending to distribute meth, the US Attorney’s Office said.

King told investigators that between February and March 2021, he sold meth twice and possessed the drug with intent to distribute in March 2021, prosecutors said.

Altogether, he admitted to selling more than 150 grams of meth.

Once King is released from prison, he will have to complete four years of supervised release. 

Several agencies investigated the case, including the DEA, Department of Homeland Security, and New York State Police, along with the Schenectady and Guilderland police departments. 

