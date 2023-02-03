Road Rager Threatens Driver With Hammer, Follows Victim To North Greenbush Police Station: Cops

A 21-year-old man is accused of threatening a driver with a hammer before following the victim to a police station during a suspected road rage incident in the region.

Police in Rensselaer County were called at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, with reports that a driver in the town of North Greenbush had been cut off by another car on Pawling Avenue near Winter Street, according to North Greenbush Police.

The victim told a 911 operator that the other driver, identified by police as Joseph Martin, of North Greenbush, had approached their car in an aggressive manner while holding a hammer above his head.

When the victim fled, Martin allegedly followed them and passed their car before slamming on his brakes multiple times.

The victim told police they continued driving for several minutes in an attempt to get away from Martin, but he continued to follow.

Eventually, the 911 operator told the victim to drive to the North Greenbush Police Department, located on Bloomingrove Drive. Martin followed the victim into the station’s parking lot, where he was arrested without incident.

He is charged with the following:

Stalking - 2nd degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon - 4th degree (misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (misdemeanor)

“This is a scary situation for a driver,” North Greenbush Police chief David Keevern said in a statement. “The victim did all the right things to try to de-escalate the situation and distance themselves from the suspect.

“There has certainly been an uptick in road rage and reckless driving complaints the last couple of years which is both unfortunate and unnecessary. I urge everyone to respect and be patient with each other out there.”

Martin was arraigned at North Greenbush Town Court and was later released while he awaits his next court appearance.

North Greenbush Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the agency at 518-283-5323.

