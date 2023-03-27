Report Of Armed Person At Hospital In Albany Prompts Lockdown (Developing)

Fears of an armed person inside a hospital in the region has prompted a lockdown of the facility, authorities said.

Police are investigating a report that a person inside Albany Medical Center, located on New Scotland Avenue, may be in possession of a handgun, Albany Police spokesperson Steven Smith announced Monday afternoon, March 27.

“At this time the investigation remains ongoing and as a precaution the hospital has been placed on lockdown,” Smith said.

Police have not located the alleged armed person, and there have been no reports of injuries at the hospital.

In a statement on Facebook, the hospital said all patients and staff are safe.

Photos posted on Twitter showed a heavy police presence outside the building.

Smith said additional details would be released as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

