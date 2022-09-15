Published Author ID'd As Victim In Fatal Hit, Run Crash In Albany

A woman who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the region has been identified as a published author.

Police in Albany were called at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, with reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a car on Clinton Avenue near North Swan Street.

Investigators said the victim, 31-year-old Tanisha Brathwaite, of Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brathwaite was crossing Clinton Avenue on foot when she was hit by a car in the middle of the street, police said.

The driver was last seen heading eastbound, toward the Palace Theatre.

No suspects had been arrested as of Thursday evening, Sept. 15.

Brathwaite authored her first novel, “Caught in the Storm,” under the pen name Tani Bee, according to multiple reports. It was published in 2018.

In her Amazon profile, she described herself as an up and coming author from Brooklyn who was working on additional novels.

Brathwaite’s mother told NewsChannel 13 her daughter worked as a security guard at the state Capitol and was walking home in her uniform when she was struck.

Albany police asked anyone with information to call 518-462-8039.

