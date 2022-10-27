'Protected Future Victims From Harm': Schenectady Man Guilty Of Beating GF With Coffee Cup

A man from the region whose rage-fueled attack on his then girlfriend left the woman bloodied with a broken nose is now facing prison time following a jury conviction.

Jason Hooks - aka Shaquan Riker - age 37, of Schenectady, was found guilty of second-degree felony assault Tuesday, Oct. 25, after a five-day trial in Schenectady County Court.

Prosecutors said Hooks and the victim were sitting inside a vehicle early on the morning of Oct. 30, 2021 when he became angry and attacked her with a travel coffee mug, repeatedly smashing her in the face.

The woman was left with serious injuries, including a broken nose, a hemorrhage to her right eye, bruising, a black eye, and broken fingernails.

She also lost a “substantial” amount of blood, prosecutors said.

Investigators later corroborated her claims with photos of her injuries, as well as blood stains found inside the car and text messages from Hooks, according to prosecutors.

Testifying in his own defense, Hooks told the jury that he had accidentally spilled coffee on his lap and flipped the travel mug in the victim’s direction, causing her injuries.

It took the jury just over an hour to decide that Hooks had intentionally caused her physical injury with a dangerous instrument.

However, the jury acquitted him of misdemeanor criminal mischief for allegedly preventing the woman from calling 911.

Following the verdict, Schenectady County DA Robert Carney thanked the victim for cooperating with his office to help secure the conviction.

“We know it wasn’t easy for her to relive this traumatic event, but she performed an important service to the community by doing so,” Carney said.

“Even though their relationship is over, Mr. Hooks has shown through his history that he will continue to perpetrate domestic violence against intimate partners.

"By sharing her own experience with him, she has protected his future victims from harm. It was brave of her to do so.”

Immediately after his conviction, the judge revoked Hooks’ bail and ordered him held at the Schenectady County jail to await sentencing, which was set for Monday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Based on his previous criminal history of domestic violence, he faces between three and seven years in prison.

