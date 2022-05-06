Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County

Nearby Sites

  • The Berkshires
    serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
  • Ulster Sullivan
    serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Saratoga
    serves Ballston, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Malta, Mechanicville, Milton, Moreau, Saratoga Springs & Wilton
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: COVID-19: Capital District Infection Rate Now Third-Highest Among NY's 10 Regions
News

Postal Worker Admits To Stealing Mail In Albany

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
USPS
USPS Photo Credit: Flickr /Aranami

A former postal worker in the Capital District has admitted to stealing money from packages while on the job.

Federal prosecutors said Otilio Millan III, age 33, of Broadalbin, in Fulton County, confessed to swiping gift cards and cash from numerous packages while employed as a mail clerk.

The thefts occurred between December 2020 and November 2021 at post offices around Albany, the US Attorney’s Office said.

Among the locations were the Terminal Street Station and the Stuyvesant Plaza Station.

Millan pleaded guilty Wednesday, May 4, to mail theft. He now faces up to five years in prison.

He’s also agreed to pay restitution, prosecutors said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.