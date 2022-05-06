Postal Worker Admits To Stealing Mail In Albany

A former postal worker in the Capital District has admitted to stealing money from packages while on the job.

Federal prosecutors said Otilio Millan III, age 33, of Broadalbin, in Fulton County, confessed to swiping gift cards and cash from numerous packages while employed as a mail clerk.

The thefts occurred between December 2020 and November 2021 at post offices around Albany, the US Attorney’s Office said.

Among the locations were the Terminal Street Station and the Stuyvesant Plaza Station.

Millan pleaded guilty Wednesday, May 4, to mail theft. He now faces up to five years in prison.

He’s also agreed to pay restitution, prosecutors said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.