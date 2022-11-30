Police Issue Alert For Missing Man From Pittstown

Police are asking for help locating a man from the region who has been missing for over a week.

Rensselaer County resident David Fearnley, age 45, of Pittstown, was last seen at around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Pittstown on Tamarac Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle he was last seen driving was later located near Valley Falls and Stover roads, just off the roadway, police said.

Fearnley is described as a white man standing 6-feet tall and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rensselaer County dispatch at 518-270-5252.

