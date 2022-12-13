Police Issue Alert For Missing 16-Year-Old From Albany

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy from the region.

Albany resident Na’eem Thompson was last seen Monday, Dec. 12, leaving his home on Mount Hope drive, according to Albany Police.

He is described as a Black male standing 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with blonde highlights.

Thompson was last seen wearing black jeans, a multi-colored sweatshirt, and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.