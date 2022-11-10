Police Issue Alert For 2 Missing Girls Last Seen Leaving After-School Program In Albany

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two girls who were reported missing in the region.

Daisy Rivero, age 12, and Tomiko Akbar, age 11, both of Albany, were last seen at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on Livingston Avenue near North Lake Avenue, Albany Police said.

Both girls had just left an after-school program together and have not returned home or been seen since, according to police.

Rivero is described as a Hispanic female standing 5-feet-3-inches and weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with a purple streak.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black Vans sneakers, a gray colored Dragon Ball Z shirt, and a white and black Nickelodeon jacket with characters on the back.

Akbar is described as a Black female standing 4-feet-11-inches and weighing 85 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with the word “Army” on the leg, and a pink sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

