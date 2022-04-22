Contact Us
News

Poestenkill Man Charged In Fatal Crash In Rensselaer County

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
A man was killed in a suspected DWI crash in Poestenkill, in Rensselaer County Thursday, April 21.
A man was killed in a suspected DWI crash in Poestenkill, in Rensselaer County Thursday, April 21. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Capital District man is accused of causing a DWI crash that left a man dead.

Rensselaer County resident Dylan Densmore, age 26, of Poestenkill, was arrested Thursday, April 21, following the wreck on Highway 355 in Poestenkill, according to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene around 10:40 p.m. and found Densmore outside of his GMC pickup truck, along with a second man who was trapped inside his Honda Civic, police said. Both vehicles had suffered extensive damage.

Medics rendered first aid to the driver of the Civic, but he later died at Samaritan Hospital. His name has not been made public.

Densmore was apprehended and charged with vehicular manslaughter, two counts of driving while intoxicated, and failure to keep right.

He was arraigned in East Greenbush Town Court and held in the Rensselaer County jail with no bail. He’s due back in court Monday, April 25.

