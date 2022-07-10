Missing Vulnerable Teens From NYC May Be In Troy, Police Say

Police have issued an alert for a pair of vulnerable teenage girls who are believed to be in the Capital Region.

Jackeline Caraballo, age 15, and Le’Airra Ivery, age 14, ran away from a residential treatment facility in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Thursday, Sept. 29, the New York City Police Department said.

They were last seen in Rensselaer County, in Troy, and are believed to be staying in the area, police said.

The girls are especially vulnerable given their medical status, and may be in contact with a known exploiter, according to police.

Caraballo is Hispanic, approximately 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Ivery is Black, approximately 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 214 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and black jeans.

“This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are deeply concerned for the security of these girls, who are very vulnerable and need to be returned safely, and reconnected with the support and services they need, as soon as possible,” said Traci Donnelly, CEO of the Child Center of New York.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is urged to contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

