Missing Man's Car Found On Side Of Rensselaer County Road, Police Say

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from the region whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road.

Rensselaer County resident David Fearnley, age 45, was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Pittstown on Tamarac Road, according to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle he was last seen driving was later found near Valley Falls and Stover roads in Pittstown, just off the roadway, police said.

Sheriff’s officials said subsequent land, air, and water searches, including the use of K-9 dogs, have all been fruitless.

Fearnley is described as a white man standing 6-feet tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rensselaer County dispatch at 518-270-5252.

