Man Threatened To Kill Sheriff In Capital Region, Police Say

A man is behind bars, accused of threatening to murder a Capital Region sheriff.

Fulton County resident Jason Blowers, age 51, of Northampton, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 17, following an investigation by New York State Police.

Troopers were first contacted Wednesday, Sept. 14, with a complaint that Blowers had made phone threats to murder Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino and others, police said.

The threats were made on multiple occasions to various agencies to intimidate and “coerce a unit of government,” according to police.

Blowers was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Johnstown.

He was arraigned at the Johnstown City Court on one count of making a terroristic threat, a felony.

A judge ordered him held at the Fulton County jail on $50,000 bond.

