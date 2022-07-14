Man Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash On Thruway In Bethlehem

More than a month after an Albany man survived a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on the New York State Thruway only to later be killed by a hit-and-run driver, police have made an arrest.

Ardit Lleshi, age 25, of Garfield, New Jersey, was taken into custody on June 30 in connection to the death of 48-year-old Michael Tran, according to New York State Police.

Lleshi was extradited to New York on Wednesday, July 13.

Tran’s body was found on the side of the road in Albany County on May 30, near Exit 23 in Bethlehem. Investigators determined he had been struck by a northbound driver after walking away from an earlier crash.

In the first crash, police said Tran had been driving north in the southbound lanes of the NYS Thruway when his vehicle struck a tractor-trailer.

Witnesses told police Tran had appeared to be uninjured and walked away from the crash scene before troopers arrived.

Police searched the area, but did not locate his body until the following day.

Lleshi was arraigned in the Town of Bethlehem Court on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision, a felony.

He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court Thursday, Aug. 4.

