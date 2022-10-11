Man Accused Of Gunning Down 18-Year-Old In Albany Enters Plea

The man accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old man in the region has formally responded to the charges against him.

Brian Moses, age 20, of Albany, pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Albany County Supreme Court in the killing of William Sanders.

According to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, Moses intentionally shot Sanders at a home near Hamilton and Quail streets in Albany on Friday, Sept. 30.

When police arrived, they found Sanders lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds, department spokesperson Steve Smith said.

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were then informed that the suspect had barricaded himself in a nearby home, prompting officers to set up a perimeter around the home.

Pictures on social media showed several officers aiming long guns at the home as police yelled orders for the suspect to surrender.

After nearly three hours, members of the department’s Emergency Services Team obtained a search warrant to enter the home, where they found the suspect hiding in a basement, according to police.

The officers then used “chemical munitions” in order to apprehend him, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said in a statement. Officers also recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.

Police later identified Moses as the suspect in Sanders’ killing.

Investigators did not elaborate on the relationship between the two or say what led up to the shooting.

Following his arraignment Tuesday, a judge ordered Moses held at the Albany County jail pending a bail application.

He’s due back in court on Friday, Nov. 4.

