News

Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Roommate During Altercation In Albany

An Albany man is behind bars after an altercation between roommates ended with a man being stabbed to death at a home on Clinton Street Friday, Aug. 12.
A man is behind bars after an altercation between roommates ended with a man being stabbed to death in the Capital District, according to police.

Albany Police were called just after 1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, with reports of a stabbing at a home near Clinton Street and Third Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 56-year-old Rodney McClean unresponsive inside the home, suffering from multiple stab wounds to his torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that McClean’s roommate, 59-year-old Jimmie Lee Allen, had stabbed him during an altercation, according to police.

Allen was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and ordered held at the Albany County jail awaiting a future court appearance

