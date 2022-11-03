Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting NYC Father On His 21st Birthday In Schenectady Caught

The man believed to have fatally shot a New York City father on his 21st birthday in the region has been captured by police months after the killing.

Anthony Romero, age 24, was arrested without incident by the US Marshall’s Task Force in Albany on Monday, Oct. 31, in connection with the May 2022 murder of Treavine Tate in Schenectady, police said.

On the night of Tate’s death, Schenectady Police were called at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 30, with reports of shots fired near State and Hulett streets.

They later learned that Tate had been taken to Ellis Hospital by private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police did not provide a possible motive in the killing or say what connection, if any, the two men had.

Romero is now facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

Following his arraignment, he was ordered held at the Schenectady County jail.

Meanwhile, Tate’s family, including his two daughters, Amiya and Tiyani, are left to pick up the pieces following his untimely death.

“Trey obtained his GED in 2020 and intended to further his education so that he can become a positive enhancement in society for the betterment of his children,” reads his obituary.

Known as a creative person, Tate enjoyed writing poems and short stories, as well as lyrics and “just about anything that came to his mind,” his memorial continued.

“You will be missed my dear grandson and your legacy will forever thrive through your children and those who loved you.”

