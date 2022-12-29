Knives, Guns Present During Fight At Colonie Mall That Sparked Lockdowns, Police Say

Operations are back to normal at a mall in the region after a fight broke out between several people, sending some stores into a lockdown.

In Albany County, Colonie Police were called to the Colonie Center Mall at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, for a reported fight involving several individuals, some who were armed with knives and handguns.

The fight broke out on the mall’s upper level, between Macy’s and Boscov’s.

When officers arrived, they found one injured victim who had suffered “minor” knife wounds to his hands and head during the fight, police said. He was treated by medics at the scene and released.

A short time later, police found a group of people believed to be involved in the fight exiting a different area of the mall. Police said the group had “some involvement” in the fight, but their exact role is still under investigation.

One member of the group, 24-year-old Nhoj Sanders, of Schenectady, was arrested on weapons charges after police reportedly found him carrying a 9mm handgun loaded with more than 20 rounds. He had no permit to possess the weapon, police said.

Sanders is charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, including additional counts for a large capacity magazine and for the weapon’s serial number being defaced, according to police.

He was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and was ordered held at the Albany County jail pending a future hearing.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the initial fight and no one had been charged as of Thursday afternoon.

Two stores located near where the incident occurred went into a lockdown for a short time until police had secured the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2754 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 1-833-ALB-TIPS.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.