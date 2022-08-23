Injured Hiker From Schenectady Rescued On Mount Marcy

A 57-year-old hiker had to be rescued after suffering a serious injury on New York’s tallest mountain peak.

Emergency crews were called at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, with reports of a hiker with a “significant” knee injury near the summit of Mount Marcy in the Town of North Elba in Essex County.

A New York State Police aviation unit attempted to land near the man’s location, but was prevented from doing so due to strong winds in the area, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

At around 6 p.m., crews were able to safely land approximately one mile away from the man's location, near Indian Falls.

A DEC forest ranger hiked the rest of the way, where he found the Schenectady man and his 15-year-old son, officials said.

As the ranger provided first aid, 11 additional rangers and three search and rescue volunteers were hiking to the scene.

Using backpack carriers, the team was able to carry the man more than three miles out from the summit, where they were met by Lake Placid medics, DEC said.

The man was then taken to Adirondack Medical Center for further treatment.

Mount Marcy is the tallest peak in the Adirondacks, with an elevation of 5,344 feet.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.