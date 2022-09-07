Hoosick Falls Central School Orders Students, Staff To Shelter-In-Place

A Capital District school was ordering students and staff to shelter in place Wednesday, Sept. 7, due to nearby police activity.

In Rensselaer County, the Hoosick Falls Central School, located on Route 22 in Hoosick Falls, cited a “safety situation” at a location across the street for activating its shelter-in-place protocol.

“Law enforcement is currently handling the situation,” the district said in a Facebook post to parents just after 11 a.m.

During a shelter-in-place order, no students or adults are allowed to enter or leave the building until given permission to lift the protocol by police, the district explained.

Students will remain with their teachers and continue their day with a modified lunch schedule.

The district said it would update parents as soon as it had more information.

Hoosick Falls Police confirmed to Daily Voice that officers were responding to an “incident” directly across the street from the school, but would not provide additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.