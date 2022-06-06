Contact Us
Breaking News: 20-Year-Old Killed In Route 9W Crash In Capital District
News

Gov. Hochul Signs Laws Raising Age To Buy Semiautomatic Guns, Banning Body Armor Sales

Michael Mashburn
New York Governor Kathy Hochul signs a package of new gun control legislation Monday, June 6.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul signs a package of new gun control legislation Monday, June 6. Photo Credit: Twitter/@CarlHeastie

Anyone buying a semi-automatic firearm in New York will now have to be 21 or older after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new gun control legislation aimed at reducing mass shootings.

The age increase on semi-automatic weapons sales was just one of several gun-related bills Hochul signed into law Monday, June 6.

They included a ban on body armor sales, except to those working in select professions, and a requirement that new semi-automatic guns be microstamped in an effort to better help police solve gun-related crimes.

The new legislation also strengthens New York’s so-called red flag law, which allows a judge to temporarily take away guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

“Time and again, regular people and children have been gunned down in our grocery stores, churches, and elementary school classrooms,” Hochul said.

“These atrocities will only end when we summon the collective will to act and pass common sense gun laws. That is what we are doing today in New York.”

Hochul said gun violence is a nationwide problem and said the new state laws could serve as a blueprint for federal legislation.

“I urge Congress to follow our lead, take immediate action, and pass meaningful gun violence prevention laws — lives depend on it,” Hochul said.

