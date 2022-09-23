First Case Of Monkeypox Confirmed In New Capital Region County

Health officials have confirmed the first case of monkeypox in Rensselaer County.

The case involves a county resident who recently traveled out of state, the Rensselaer County Health Department revealed Friday, Sept. 23.

No further details on the person’s condition were provided.

Health officials were monitoring the resident and helping to ensure their care, the department said.

As of Friday, Sept. 23, a total of 3,802 cases of monkeypox had been confirmed across New York, including five in Albany County and one in Schenectady County, according to the state health department.

The vast majority of cases have been in New York City, where 3,489 cases have been confirmed.

Monkeypox is a rare, viral infection that spreads through close, physical contact between people. It does not usually cause serious illness, but can result in hospitalization or death, especially if left untreated, health officials said.

Symptoms of the illness include rashes, bumps, or blisters on or around the genitals or in other areas like your hands, feet, chest, or face. Patients may also experience flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, and fatigue.

While anyone can contract monkeypox, health officials said certain groups may face a heightened risk for developing severe illness, including those with weakened immune systems, young children under 8 years of age, the elderly, and pregnant people.

Experts said people can help protect themselves by taking simple steps like asking sexual partners whether they have a rash or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox, and avoiding physical contact with those who do.

Officials said it’s also important to seek medical treatment if you’ve been exposed to the virus or experience symptoms.

For more information on monkeypox and vaccines, visit the New York State Department of Health website.

