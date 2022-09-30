Fatal Shooting Leads To Standoff With Police In Albany

Police in the Capital Region were engaged in an armed standoff with the suspect in a fatal shooting Friday evening, Sept. 30, NewsChannel 13 reports.

Police in Albany were called to the 400 block of Hamilton Street just before 4 p.m Friday with reports of a shooting, Albany Police spokesperson Steve Smith said.

Nearly an hour later, Smith said the victim had died and the shooting was being investigated as a homicide.

Smith did not provide any information on the victim and what relationship, if any, they may have had with the shooter.

Pictures from the scene showed a heavy police response with officers aiming guns toward a residential building.

The incident prompted the closure of Hamilton Street between Quail and Ontario streets, police said.

A nearby resident told NewsChannel 13 that officers were engaged in a standoff with the suspect and police had asked neighbors not to come out of their homes.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

