Duo Breaks Into Nearly 100 Storage Units, Steals From Duanesburg Business, Police Say

Two people are facing charges after allegedly breaking into dozens of storage units in the region and stealing property, authorities said.

State Police said troopers in Schenectady County were first contacted in early November 2022 with reports that multiple units had been broken into at Superior Storage, located in Duanesburg on Western Turnpike.

Investigators determined that Edward Cruz, age 29, and Trista Lohmeyer, age 28, both of Albany, were behind the break-ins. Altogether, the pair reportedly destroyed locks on 91 storage units before stealing items from inside.

Troopers finally arrested Cruz and Lohmeyer Tuesday, Jan. 17, during a traffic stop in Princetown. They are each charged with the following crimes:

91 counts of burglary - 3rd degree

Grand larceny - 4th degree

Four counts of conspiracy - 5th degree

Four counts of criminal mischief - 4th degree

Four counts of petit larceny

Criminal possession of a burglary tool

Both suspects were being held at the Schenectady County jail awaiting arraignment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.