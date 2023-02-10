Drunk Driver Admits Causing Wrong-Way Crash In Niskayuna That Killed 'Glue To Our Families'

More than a year after a 68-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in the region by a drunk driver, the man responsible has admitted fault.

Mark Brodie, age 63, of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to a host of charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, in Schenectady County Court on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the death of Denise Guthinger.

Prosecutors said Brodie got behind the wheel on Oct. 29, 2021 after drinking alcohol and taking several controlled substances, including xanax and oxycodone. Shortly after 6 p.m., while driving in the Town of Niskayuna, he crossed the center line of Route 7 near Shannon Boulevard, hitting Guthinger’s vehicle head on.

The woman was taken to Albany Medical Center, where she later died of severe internal injuries and ruptures of her circulatory system, according to prosecutors.

Moments after the crash, an off-duty New York State Police trooper stopped to offer his assistance and noticed that Brodie seemed impaired. Testing later revealed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.13 percent.

Another driver provided investigators with dashcam footage that showed Brodie’s car driving erratically, speeding, and going over a curb, according to prosecutors. He was heading westbound when he crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck Guthinger’s car.

In court Thursday, Brodie pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Aggravated Vehicular Homicide (felony)

Vehicular Homicide - 1st degree (felony)

Manslaughter - 2nd degree (felony)

Assault - 2nd degree (violent felony)

Driving While Ability Impaired by the Combined Influence of Drugs or of Alcohol and Any Drug (felony)

Driving While Intoxicated, Per Se (felony)

Driving While Intoxicated, by BAC of .18 or more (felony)

Brodie, who was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated within the past ten years, faces between six and 18 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Monday, April 17.

In a statement following the conviction, Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney said Guthinger’s death came amid a rash of DWI fatalities in the county. Two of them occurred on the same stretch of roadway.

“Since the pandemic, we have seen horrible cases of people making stupid and selfish decisions to drive while seriously impaired and innocent people have paid for that with their lives,” Carney said.

“My office has been in touch with the New York State Department of Transportation Office of Traffic Safety and Mobility to inquire whether an investigation is warranted to determine if (Route 7) can be made safer. These discussions will continue.”

Guthinger, of Niskayuna, had retired from the New York State Department of Labor after 35 years, according to her obituary. She had most recently worked as a delivery driver for Lange’s Pharmacy, and also owned her own business, D’s Creations.

“Everything was a ‘Joy’ in her life,” reads her memorial. “Always at every party, holiday, birthdays, cook outs, dancing, laughing and singing, and the glue to our families!”

