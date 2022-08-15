Contact Us
Driver Charged With DWI After Deadly Crash In Bethlehem

Michael Mashburn
Samuel Keir was arrested for suspected DWI following a fatal crash on State Route 396 in Bethlehem Sunday, Aug. 14.
Samuel Keir was arrested for suspected DWI following a fatal crash on State Route 396 in Bethlehem Sunday, Aug. 14. Photo Credit: Albany County Sheriff's Office

One person is dead following a suspected drunk driving crash in the Capital District.

Emergency crews in Albany County were called Sunday, Aug.14, with reports of a collision between two vehicles in Bethlehem, near State Route 396 and Starr Road.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of one vehicle dead at the scene, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have not publicly identified the driver.

Deputies determined that the other driver, Samuel Keir, of Hannacroix in Greene County, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

At the time of the crash, Keir’s driving privileges were revoked due to a previous DWI conviction, police said.

Keir was arrested on charges of aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and one count of driving while ability impaired with drugs and alcohol combined, a misdemeanor.

Police also issued multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Keir was later released on an appearance ticket and is due back in the Town of Bethlehem Court on Tuesday, Sept. 20. 

