'Dreaded This Day': Body Found In River ID'd As Missing Schenectady Teen Samantha Humphrey

Schenectady Police confirmed that a body recovered in the Mohawk River near Riverside Park on Wednesday, Feb. 22 is that of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who had been missing since November 2022.
The search for a missing 14-year-old girl from upstate New York has come to a tragic ending after the teen’s body was pulled from a river not far from where she disappeared months earlier, authorities said.

In an update Monday, Feb. 27, Schenectady Police confirmed that a body found in the city’s Mohawk River on Wednesday, Feb. 22 is that of Samantha Humphrey.

The Schenectady High School student’s body was found near Riverside Park, where she had last been seen alive at around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2022, according to police. Her mother reported her missing the following day.

Investigators did not speculate on a cause of death or say whether foul play is suspected. Autopsy results and additional information were expected to be released at a later date.

Humphrey’s mother, Jaclyn Humphrey, revealed on a GoFundMe campaign that the girl sneaked out of their home at around 11 p.m. to meet her ex-boyfriend, who was the last person to see her.

A jacket belonging to Humphrey was later found in the river with what appeared to be blood on the hood, her mother said. Schenectady Police have not accused the ex-boyfriend of a crime.

In the months since her disappearance, State Police dive teams and K-9 units spent hours searching in and around the Mohawk River for evidence to no avail.

Humphrey's aunt, Kimmy Wall, confirmed that the girl had been found in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening.

"When a (expletive) day becomes an even more terrible day. But at least now there is closure of sorts," Wall said. "We’ve all dreaded this day and here it is."

Funeral arrangements for Humphrey had not been made public as of Monday.

