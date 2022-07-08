'Deplorable Conditions': Watervliet Man Accused Of Torturing 20 Dogs, Cat

A man from the Capital District is facing criminal charges after nearly two dozen animals were found living in what police described as “grossly deplorable conditions.”

Watervliet Police were called to a home near 3rd Avenue and 6th Street Wednesday, July 6, to investigate an animal complaint.

When officers arrived and interviewed the tenant, 34-year-old Paul Lacy, of Watervliet, he reportedly gave several inconsistent answers about the condition and safety of the animals.

Investigators also saw a "substantial" amount of fecal matter on Lacy’s shoes and smelled a strong odor of urine coming from inside, police said.

Officers eventually obtained a search warrant to enter the home, where they found 20 dogs, aged five months to three years old, and a cat living in “grossly deplorable conditions,” according to police.

Lacy was arrested and charged with 22 counts of overriding, torturing, and injuring animals, a misdemeanor. He was released on an appearance ticket and is awaiting a future court appearance.

The home was deemed uninhabitable and ordered closed by the Office of the General Manager and Watervliet Code Enforcement.

All 21 animals were safely removed from the home and relocated with assistance from the Mohawk Hudson Humane society and the Green Island Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.