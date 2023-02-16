Dating App Nightmare: Man Rapes, Assaults Woman From Rensselaer County, Police Say

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple violent felonies for allegedly raping and physically assaulting a woman after the two met online, authorities said.

Saratoga County resident Andrew Cosme, of Clifton Park, was arrested following an investigation by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office and a grand jury indictment.

Investigators said the victim called police on Jan. 29 saying she had been violently raped and physically assaulted by a man she had met on a dating app. Cosme was taken into custody after a week-long investigation.

He was ordered held at the Rensselaer County jail on $40,000 bail after being arraigned on the following charges:

Rape - 1st Degree (Felony)

Criminal Sex Act - 1st Degree (Felony)

Sexual Abuse - 1st Degree (Felony)

Strangulation - 2nd Degree (Felony)

Sexual Misconduct (Misdemeanor)

Assault - 3rd Degree (Misdemeanor)

The judge also issued an order of protection for the alleged victim.

Deputies are investigating whether Cosme has additional victims and asked anyone with information to contact the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office at 518-266-1988.

