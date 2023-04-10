Contact Us
Burglars Hit Historic Building, City Hall Offices In Troy Over Easter Weekend

Michael Mashburn
Troy Police are investigating a break-in at the Hedley Building on River Street, which includes some areas of City Hall, that occurred sometime over the weekend of Saturday, April 8.
Police are investigating after trespassers broke into a historic building in the region and rummaged through municipal offices over the Easter weekend.

The break-in occurred sometime between Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10 at Troy’s Hedley Building, located on River Street, according to Troy Police. The 106-year-old building also houses Troy City Hall.

Detectives said one or more individuals “criminally trespassed” throughout multiple floors, including some areas of City Hall on the 5th floor.

On Monday afternoon, evidence technicians were working to determine what other crimes may have been committed, as well as the identities of those involved, Assistant Police Chief Steven Barker said.

He added that there is no reason to believe that City Hall was specifically targeted, and it does not appear that any “sensitive areas” were accessed on any of the floors.

City officials said Troy City Hall would remain closed Monday, April 10, for in-person transactions. Services are still available at TroyNY.gov.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Troy Police at 518-270-4421.

