Body Found In River Where 14-Year-Old Schenectady Girl Disappeared Months Ago, Report Says

A community in upstate New York is bracing for the worst after a human body was pulled from the same river where a 14-year-old girl disappeared months earlier, WNYT reports.

The body was discovered Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 22, in Schenectady’s Mohawk River, near Riverside Park on Front Street, according to the outlet.

The park is where 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, of Schenectady, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, according to Schenectady Police.

Multiple pictures shared on Twitter show a heavy police response at the park and crime scene tape surrounding that section of the riverfront.

Schenectady Police have not confirmed whether the body is that of Humphrey.

Writing on a GoFundMe campaign, the girl’s mother, Jaclyn Humphrey, said Samantha snuck out around 11 p.m. to meet her ex-boyfriend, who was the last person to see her.

Police later found Samantha's jacket on the riverbank with what appears to be blood on the hood, Humphrey said.

Since then, K-9 units and State Police dive teams have spent hours in and around the nearby Mohawk River searching for evidence to no avail.

“Needless to say the entire family is distraught and not working right now,” Humphrey said on the GoFundMe page.

Humphrey is described as being 4-foot-11 and weighing 95 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell-bottom jeans, and tan Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department at 518-630-0911 or call 911.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here for the full story from WNYT.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.