At Least Eight Dead After Mass Shooting At Buffalo Supermarket

At least eight people are dead after a gunman opened fire inside a supermarket in upstate New York, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14 in Buffalo, at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

The shooter is in custody, the Buffalo Police Department announced on Twitter. The suspect's identity has not been released and police have not released any information on a possible motive.

According to NBC New York, citing sources, the shooter, wearing military-style gear or body armor, entered the market carrying a rifle.

"I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials."

NBC New York said that authorities are "investigating whether the suspect was motivated by white supremacist ideology, and if he may have posted a manifesto online," noting that the market is in a predominately Black neighborhood.

"My prayers are with the victims of this racially motivated act of violence," US Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said in a statement. "My heart goes out to the victims' loved ones, our emergency personnel and the entire Buffalo community. Racism, prejudice and hatred have no place in our state or our country."

