Angry Rider Pulls Gun On Uber Driver At Colonie Hotel, Police Say

A dispute between an Uber driver and a passenger ended with the customer pulling a gun on the driver at a hotel in the region, authorities said.

The Albany County incident happened at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Tru by Hilton in Colonie, located on Albany-Shaker Road, according to Colonie Police.

Officers determined that Omjasisa Felder, age 52, of Troy, got into a confrontation with the Uber driver over the details of a ride. During the argument, he reportedly displayed a gun and pointed it at the driver before returning to his hotel room.

No shots were fired and there were no reports of injuries.

The incident occurred in the hotel’s parking lot and was witnessed by multiple children, police said.

Officers later found Felder outside of his room and arrested him without incident.

After securing a search warrant, police entered his room and found two guns. One, a loaded Glock 19 9mm, was reported stolen in Norfolk, Virginia in 2021.

He did not have a permit to possess either weapon, according to police.

Felder was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and was ordered held at the Albany County jail on the following charges:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon - 2nd degree (felony)

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon - 3rd degree (felony)

Criminal possession of stolen property 4th degree (felony)

Criminal use of a firearm - 2nd degree (felony)

Menacing - 2nd degree (felony)

The Colonie Police Department said the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 518-783-2754.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-ALB-TIPS.

