News

Albany Felon Admits To Escaping Halfway House

Michael Mashburn
Horizon House in Albany.
Horizon House in Albany. Photo Credit: Community Resources for Justice

A federal convict from the Capital District is facing more time behind bars after admitting to escaping from a halfway house.

Albany resident Glyn Frink, age 51, pleaded guilty Wednesday, June 1, to escaping from the Horizon House Residential Reentry Center in Albany.

The 42-bed facility helps men and women transition from federal incarceration back into New York and Vermont communities.

Under his plea deal, Frink admitted that he signed out to go to work on September 25, 2021 and failed to return that evening as required, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the North District.

Frink remained in the community without approval for nearly six months until he was arrested at a fast food restaurant in Albany, prosecutors said.

He now faces up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Sentencing is set for Thursday, Sept. 29. 

