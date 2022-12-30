Albany Driver Stranded On Thruway Was 3 Times Legal Limit For Alcohol, Police Say

Contact Us
An Albany woman is facing drunk driving charges after she was allegedly found on the Thruway with a blood alcohol concentration three times the legal limit to drive.
A woman from the region is facing drunk driving charges after she was allegedly found on the Thruway with a blood alcohol concentration three times the legal limit to drive, authorities said.

State Police in Orange County spotted 36-year-old Karen Bermejo, of Albany, at around 3:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, on I-87 in the town of Tuxedo after getting word that her vehicle had a flat tire.

Troopers determined that Bermejo was intoxicated and testing revealed she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.24 percent, police said.

She was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and issued vehicle and traffic violations before being released to a sober third party.

Bermejo is scheduled to appear at the Town of Tuxedo Court on Wednesday, Jan. 11. 

