After Assaulting GF, Albany Man Tried To Distract Cops With Bogus Shooting Call, Police Say

A 30-year-old man from the region is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and then trying to throw police off his trail by calling 911 to report a phony shooting, authorities said.

Albany Police were called at around 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, with reports of a domestic altercation at an apartment near Colonie and Lark streets.

When officers arrived, a woman told police that her boyfriend, Bilal Turner, of Albany, had grabbed her by the throat and choked her before leaving the home, Albany Police said.

He also stomped on her foot with his boot, causing her to suffer a detached toenail and bleeding, she told police.

At around 12:15 a.m., while investigators were still at the victim’s home, a man called 911 and told dispatchers that an unknown man had driven by him near Henry Johnson Boulevard and Livingston Avenue and fired a single shot at him with a handgun. The man said he was not struck by the gunfire.

As Albany Police were investigating the reported shooting, Turner returned to the apartment on Colonie Street but took off running when he saw that officers were still at the home, police said.

He was quickly caught and arrested following a short chase.

Police determined that Turner had phoned in the false 911 call in an effort to get police to leave the apartment, according to police.

While at the Albany Police South Station, he also flipped a wooden table over, breaking it, police said.

Turner is now facing multiple charges, including criminal obstruction of breathing, assault, and falsely reporting an incident.

He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court on Friday, Nov. 4, and was later released while he awaits his next court appearance.

