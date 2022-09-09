4 Charged With Conspiring To Distribute Cocaine In Capital District

Four men from the region are facing federal charges for allegedly running a cocaine ring in the Capital District.

Between June and December 2021, the group obtained numerous packages that were shipped by US Mail from Puerto Rico to addresses in Albany and Rensselaer counties, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the northern district.

Inside each package was approximately one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine, prosecutors said.

The packages were then retrieved by the defendants and taken to Troy, where the cocaine was processed for distribution, according to investigators.

Prosecutors identified the defendants as Jan Lopez-Colon, age 28, of Troy; Jesus Baez, age 32, of Loudonville; Ilvin Batista-Figueroa, age 31, of Albany; and Sam Calderon, age 20, of Troy.

All four were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

They were also each charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and Baez was additionally charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition.

If convicted, Baez, Batista-Figueroa, and Calderon each face between five years and 40 years in federal prison and fines of up to $5 million.

Lopez-Colon faces between 10 years and life in prison, and a fine of up to $10 million.

