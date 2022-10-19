4 Charged In Shooting Death Of Pregnant Mother Of 2, Aspiring Nurse In Albany

Formal charges have been filed against four defendants who are accused of gunning down a pregnant mother of two and aspiring nurse from the region.

Shanita Thomas, of Albany, was shot and killed on Saturday Jan. 30, 2021 at a business near Central Avenue and Robin Street, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office. She was 35 years old.

At the time of her killing, which also claimed the life of her unborn child, Thomas was attending a grand opening party for a friend’s business, the Albany Times Union reports.

Four other people were wounded in the shooting, police said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Albany County DA’s office announced that a grand jury had indicted four suspects on second-degree murder charges in Thomas’ death.

They were identified as Terrence Anthony, age 42, of Albany; Vramir Branch, age 33, of Troy; Marcel Perry, age 35, of Troy; and Raa’jiem Coleman, age 32, of Albany.

In addition to murder, each defendant was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

Branch is also facing an additional count of tampering with physical evidence.

All four defendants have since pleaded not guilty. They are all scheduled to appear back in court on Friday, Nov. 18.

Prosecutors did not provide a possible motive in the killing.

Meanwhile, friends and loved ones are left to pick up the pieces following Thomas’ untimely death.

The 35-year-old was remembered as having a passion for nursing, and had graduated from the Capital Region BOCES with her LPN degree in 2019, according to her obituary.

She was also a member of the 518 Albany SNUG team, an organization that aims to reduce gun violence in the Capital Region, her memorial said.

“Shanita was known for showing love and support to everyone she met,” reads her obituary. “Shanita enjoyed showing support to her community and uplifting Black owned businesses.”

A GoFundMe campaign to help Thomas’ family with memorial expenses had raised nearly $48,000 on a goal of $20,000 as of Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Those who wish to donate to the campaign can do so here.

