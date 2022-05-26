16- and 17-Year-Olds Charged In Shooting At Crossgates Mall In Albany

Two teenagers are accused of taking part in a shooting at a Capital District shopping mall last month.

Investigators said the boy fired several rounds from a semi-automatic handgun at another group of people in a parking lot of the Crossgates Mall in Albany on Sunday, April 10.

Guilderland Police arrested the 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl, both from Schenectady, on Wednesday, May 25.

One bullet struck a 16-year-old girl in the hand, police said.

The female suspect drove the shooter and two other people away from the scene, according to police.

Reports of gunfire sparked a massive police response to the mall, including the Albany County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police, and the University at Albany Police Department.

Investigators are still working to identify a second shooter and several others believed to have been involved in the incident, police said.

Both the male and female suspect were arraigned in Albany Family County before the male was released under the supervision of the Albany County Department of Probation.

He was charged with reckless endangerment, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

The female suspect was charged with hindering prosecution, a felony, and released on her own recognizance.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Guilderland Police at 518-356-1501.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.