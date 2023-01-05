1-Year-Old's Death At Glenville Home Under Investigation (Developing)

Police are investigating the death of an infant child in the region.

The 1-year-old’s death occurred in Schenectady County at a home in Glenville, located on Sacandaga Road, Glenville Police Chief Stephen Janik confirmed to Daily Voice.

Janik said the investigation remained “fluid” Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5, and more information may be released in the future.

He did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the child's death or speculate on a possible cause.

Police did not immediately say if they suspect foul play and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

