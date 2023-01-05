Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: ‘Violent Criminal’ Who Raped Woman In Troy Sentenced
News

1-Year-Old's Death At Glenville Home Under Investigation (Developing)

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Glenville Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old child at a home on Sacandaga Road.
Glenville Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old child at a home on Sacandaga Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Canva user P_Wei

Police are investigating the death of an infant child in the region.

The 1-year-old’s death occurred in Schenectady County at a home in Glenville, located on Sacandaga Road, Glenville Police Chief Stephen Janik confirmed to Daily Voice.

Janik said the investigation remained “fluid” Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5, and more information may be released in the future.

He did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the child's death or speculate on a possible cause. 

Police did not immediately say if they suspect foul play and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.