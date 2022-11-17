1 Injured In Shooting Inside Troy Business (Developing)

One person is reported injured following a shooting inside a Capital Region business, authorities said.

In a Twitter post shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, Troy Police said officers were on scene of a shooting located inside a store on Middleburgh Street between 5th and 6th avenues.

Police did not immediately name the store where the shooting occurred.

When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot and was being treated by members of the Troy Fire Department, police said.

There was no additional information on the victim's condition.

Police said no other customers were injured and the scene was secure.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or if it was considered a random act of violence.

No suspects had been arrested as of 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

Police asked anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious to contact the Troy Police Department at 518-270-4421 or report online at troypd.org.

People in the area were advised to expect possible closures on Middleburgh Street.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

