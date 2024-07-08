Mystic Momo – located in Albany at 40 Central Avenue – held its soft opening Saturday, July 6.

“Nestled in the heart of Albany, New York, Mystic Momo is a celebration of Nepal's rich culinary heritage, offering a tantalizing array of flavors that transport you straight to the vibrant streets and serene mountains of Nepal,” reads its website.

Taking center stage on the menu are momos, a type of dumpling filled with meat or vegetables that’s popular in South Asia. Diners can choose from steamed or fried momos, or opt to have their momo served in a soup or chili sauce.

Fillings include chicken, pork, beef, chives, mushroom, and paneer.

The menu also features chicken and vegetables chow mein, along with French fries, sweet potato fries, and onion rings.

“Inspired by the warmth and hospitality of Nepali culture, we set out to create a dining experience that is as comforting and welcoming as a traditional Nepali home,” the business said.

Mystic Momo is open Wednesday through Monday. Find out more on its website.

