‘Means The World’: Community Rallies Around Colonie Restaurant Destroyed In Explosion

Firefighters from multiple agencies in Albany County responded at around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, April 4, for an explosion in Colonie at the Pad Thai Noodle restaurant on Everett Road.

They arrived to find the single-story building, which also houses The Healing Meals, heavily damaged and on fire, Colonie Police Lt. Robert Donnelly said.

The blaze was deemed under control by 3:30 a.m. Nobody was inside the restaurant at the time of the explosion and there were no reports of injuries.

The Town of Colonie Fire Services is investigating the cause of the explosion.

Sarinya Singthon, who runs Pad Thai Noodle with her parents and two brothers, told Daily Voice the 7-year-old business was their only source of income. She said the entire building will have to be demolished.

“Everything my family has worked to build is gone, nothing can be saved,” she said. “We also help our family financially in Thailand, so this explosion does not just devastate my entire family here, but overseas.”

In the days since the fire, dozens of people have donated on a GoFundMe campaign created to help the family rebuild.

“Thank you very much for your great support. This means the world to my family,” Singthon said on Facebook. “We will reopen business again at the same location as soon as possible. Love you all.”

Those interested in donating can do so here.

