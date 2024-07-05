Man Struck, Killed By Amtrak Train In Schodack

The Rensselaer County incident happened in the town of Schodack, along River Road, just before 9 a.m. Friday, July 5.

New York State Police an Amtrak train stopped and called emergency services after striking a pedestrian. Authorities located the man and pronounced him dead at the scene a short time later.

Police are withholding his identity until his family has been notified.

The railroad tracks were closed in both directions for nearly 3 ½ hours while crews investigated. The railway has since reopened.

