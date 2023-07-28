Man Rapes, Murders 3-Year-Old Girl At Rensselaer Home, DA Says

Robert Fisher, age 33, of Rensselaer, was indicted for second-degree murder and first-degree rape by a Rensselaer County grand jury on Friday, July 28.

According to prosecutors, emergency crews were called to a Rensselaer home near Broadway and Tracy Street on Friday, July 7, for a young girl who wasn’t breathing.

Despite the efforts of medics, the girl was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.

Fisher was indicted three weeks later following an “extensive” investigation involving multiple agencies, prosecutors said.

The relationship between Fisher and the victim was not immediately clear.

Following his indictment, he was ordered held at the Rensselaer County jail. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the child,” Rensselaer Police Chief Warren Famiglietti said. “This horrible incident has affected many people in many different ways.”

Rensselaer Police asked anyone with additional information in the case to contact the agency at 518-462-7451.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

