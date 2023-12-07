The incident happened at Albany’s Temple Israel, located on New Scotland Avenue, on Thursday, Dec. 7.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul, the 28-year-old man fired multiple shots on the premises. Nobody was injured.

It was not immediately clear where on the property the shooting occurred, or whether the suspect was aiming for anyone.

The suspect mentioned feeling "victimized" to someone in a car who witnessed the shooting, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins said.

The shots were first heard by the temple's director of Early Childhood Center, who called 911.

Hochul said Albany Police officers were "quickly" on scene and arrested the suspect without incident. FBI agents arrived at the site a short time later.

“I’ve spoken to the Rabbi, assuring her that the state will do everything in our power to restore the sense of security her community needs,” Hochul said on X.

The governor added that she was directing the New York State Police and the New York National Guard to be on “high alert” and increase existing patrols of at-risk sites.

“Undermining public safety at a synagogue on the first night of Hanukkah is deplorable,” she said. “New Yorkers stand united against antisemitism, hate, & violence in all forms.”

The shooting comes amid heightened security concerns at Jewish schools and places of worship across the country amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.