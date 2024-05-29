Man Lying In Roadway Struck, Killed By Car In Albany

The incident happened at around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood.

Albany Police said the victim was lying in the roadway on Washington Avenue near Quail Street when he was hit by a vehicle. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

It was not immediately clear why the victim was in the roadway or whether he was injured beforehand.

Police said they were withholding the victim’s identity until his family was properly notified.

