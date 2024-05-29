A Few Clouds 75°

SHARE

Man Lying In Roadway Struck, Killed By Car In Albany

A 64-year-old man was struck and killed by a car in the region while lying in the roadway.

The intersection of Washington Avenue and Quail Street in Albany.

The intersection of Washington Avenue and Quail Street in Albany.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened at around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood.

Albany Police said the victim was lying in the roadway on Washington Avenue near Quail Street when he was hit by a vehicle. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

It was not immediately clear why the victim was in the roadway or whether he was injured beforehand.

Police said they were withholding the victim’s identity until his family was properly notified.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE