Man Killed, Woman Injured In Shooting Near Troy Schools

Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, for a shooting in Troy’s Lansingburgh neighborhood, near 6th Avenue and 105th Street.

The scene was just two blocks south of the Lansingburgh School District complex, which houses Lansingburgh High School, Knickerbacker Middle School, and Rensselaer Park Elementary School.

According to Troy Police, a school resource officer assigned to the campus heard the gunshots and responded to the scene, where he found a man who had been shot.

The officer began rendering aid to the victim before Troy Fire crews arrived and transported the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As officers were investigating the shooting, they received word that a woman had been driven to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Her injuries are not considered life threatening, police said.

Investigators believe both victims were targeted and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No suspects had been arrested as of Monday evening.

The Troy Police Department asked anyone with information in the case to contact the department at 518-270-4421 or report on its website.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

