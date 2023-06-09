Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Colonie

The Albany County wreck happened at around 1:40 p.m. Friday, June 9, in Colonie, on Crescent Road near Fonda Road.

According to Colonie Police, Alexander Ortiz, age 74, of Hannacroix in Greene County, was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Crescent Road when he crossed into the oncoming lane.

He then collided with a Nissan Altima and was ejected from the bike.

The 21-year-old driver of the Nissan, who was not injured, called 911 and attempted to render aid to Ortiz, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center Hospital, police said.

Investigators don’t know why Ortiz crossed the centerline, but said neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors.

Crescent Road was closed between State Route 9 and Fonda Road for over an hour while crews investigated. The road has since reopened.

The Colonie Police Department is asking anyone with information, including relevant video, to contact the agency at 518-783-2744.

